Nvwm LLC Buys 257 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 326.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,318,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,934. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.67 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.57.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

