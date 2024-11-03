Nvwm LLC Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in KLA by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $669.38. 906,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $763.38. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $484.33 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

