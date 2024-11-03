Nvwm LLC Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $1,325,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,181.7% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,198,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,307. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.34 and a 52 week high of $287.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

