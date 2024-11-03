Nvwm LLC Sells 10 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5,335.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,108,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,301.67.

MELI traded up $17.72 on Friday, hitting $2,054.90. The company had a trading volume of 344,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,978. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,050.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,804.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,310.31 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

