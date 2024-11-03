Nvwm LLC Sells 288 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nvwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $87.31. 2,517,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

