OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Issues Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

OFS Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OFS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. 84,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 1.78.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,510.94%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

