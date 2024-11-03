OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEW. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $353.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith purchased 5,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,497,965. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin bought 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $235,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $235,656. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,497,965. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,329 shares of company stock worth $1,602,149. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

