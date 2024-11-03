Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $253-267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.29 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.480 EPS.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 11.2 %

NYSE:ONTO traded down $22.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,749. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $115.07 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.86.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

