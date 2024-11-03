Opes Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 635,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 4.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $23,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 304,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 526,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 847,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,687. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

