Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Price

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $147.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Aptiv stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 11.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

