Optas LLC Has $507,000 Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

DMXF stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

