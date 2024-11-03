PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up 2.4% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,572,000 after acquiring an additional 171,317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,329,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,681,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PACCAR by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,218,000 after buying an additional 504,346 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,353.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,904. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.18.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

