Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$32.01 and last traded at C$32.08. 781,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 764,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.56.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40.
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.