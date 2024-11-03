Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$32.01 and last traded at C$32.08. 781,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 764,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.56.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pan American Silver Company Profile

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total value of C$62,222.60. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

