Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,872,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,366,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $635.03. 1,040,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $395.00 and a one year high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.57.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

