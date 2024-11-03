Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.35-27.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.77. The company issued revenue guidance of +0.5-3.5% yr/yr to $20.02-20.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.57 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 26.350-27.050 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $635.03. 1,040,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $615.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $395.00 and a fifty-two week high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $664.57.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

