Pembroke Management LTD Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LCI Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

LCI Industries stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

