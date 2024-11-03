Pembroke Management LTD Lowers Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty comprises 2.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.12% of Ryan Specialty worth $20,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.3 %

RYAN stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

