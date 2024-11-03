Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $156.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

