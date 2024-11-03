Pembroke Management LTD Sells 897 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Stantec were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stantec by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,176,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,177,000 after purchasing an additional 415,993 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stantec by 175.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,266,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,850,000 after purchasing an additional 806,869 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Stantec by 11.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 940,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Stantec by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,897,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE:STN opened at $81.49 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.