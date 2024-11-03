Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases New Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Equitable by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $45.13 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,842. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $3,969,870. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

