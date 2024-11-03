Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.56 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

