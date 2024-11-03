Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $50.81 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $50.81 million and $6,023.19 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.05770058 USD and is up 22.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,887.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

