PotCoin (POT) Trading 73.8% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 73.8% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $1,199.44 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00097270 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000079 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

