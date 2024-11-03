PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of PCH opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 199.10 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 857.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

