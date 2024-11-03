Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 712.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $571.70 and its 200 day moving average is $549.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $428.48 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

