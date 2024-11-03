Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,214 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 51.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,743 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EOG opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

