Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes $598,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,962 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 51,272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $3,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $183.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.67 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.57.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 17.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

