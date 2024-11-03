Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 3,336 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 665,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $79.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.92 and a 1 year high of $81.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.