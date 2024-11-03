Principal Securities Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

