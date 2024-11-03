Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 10,044 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 208.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWM stock opened at $218.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $166.79 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

