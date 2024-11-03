Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $101.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.60 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

