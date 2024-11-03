Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 872,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 223,352 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE RGT opened at $11.39 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

