Private Management Group Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $232.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $207.74 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

