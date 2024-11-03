Private Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 466,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

