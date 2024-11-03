Private Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 59,951 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

