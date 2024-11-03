Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 10,667 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 12.4% of Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,418 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,446 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,600. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

