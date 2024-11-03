Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 888,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,209,000 after buying an additional 112,125 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.45.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day moving average of $210.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $799.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $273.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

