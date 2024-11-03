Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after acquiring an additional 142,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after acquiring an additional 284,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,224 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 10.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

