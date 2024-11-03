Prom Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $93.15 million and $13.35 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.10 or 0.00007389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,161.82 or 1.00122611 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012335 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00053644 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.31587947 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,406,437.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

