ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $10.98 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

