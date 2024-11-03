ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
NOBL opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.83. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.