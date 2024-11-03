ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSEARCA SDOW opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

