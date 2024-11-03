ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, November 7th

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, November 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SSG opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 15.36% of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors

