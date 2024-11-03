Prosperitas Financial LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prosperitas Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.38 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

