Prosperitas Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 45,043.7% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 60,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 60,809 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 127,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,183,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.96. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

