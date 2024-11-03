Prossimo Advisors LLC Buys 595 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,364,000 after buying an additional 325,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,295,000 after buying an additional 271,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

