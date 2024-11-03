Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 47.2% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE IBM opened at $208.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $144.84 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.84 and a 200-day moving average of $191.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

