Prossimo Advisors LLC Purchases 195 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.15). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

