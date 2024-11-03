Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 409,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after buying an additional 47,779 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,634,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,326,000 after acquiring an additional 134,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

