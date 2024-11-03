Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) is Emerald Advisers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the quarter. Q2 comprises 1.9% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $49,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Q2 by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 214,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Q2 by 10.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Q2 by 41.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,927,075.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,107,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.09. 535,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,584. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.